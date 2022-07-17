Navellier & Associates Inc. Sells 233 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Navellier & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned 0.07% of Boot Barn worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Boot Barn by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Boot Barn by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Boot Barn by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in Boot Barn by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Boot Barn by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Insider Activity at Boot Barn

In other news, Director Peter Starrett purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.89 per share, for a total transaction of $97,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,799 shares in the company, valued at $873,531.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Peter Starrett bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.89 per share, for a total transaction of $97,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,799 shares in the company, valued at $873,531.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Hazen sold 1,087 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.69, for a total transaction of $72,492.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,021,624.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,506 shares of company stock worth $781,292. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boot Barn Price Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $162.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.50.

NYSE:BOOT opened at $65.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.03. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.56 and a 1-year high of $134.50.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $383.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.02 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boot Barn Profile

(Get Rating)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.