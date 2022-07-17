Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) Stake Lifted by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,893 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,949 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Safe Bulkers worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvey Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Safe Bulkers during the first quarter worth approximately $2,250,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Safe Bulkers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $962,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in Safe Bulkers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $606,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Safe Bulkers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $474,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 376.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 134,839 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 106,548 shares in the last quarter. 24.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Safe Bulkers Trading Up 4.0 %

NYSE SB opened at $3.37 on Friday. Safe Bulkers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.98 and a twelve month high of $5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $409.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.11.

Safe Bulkers Announces Dividend

Safe Bulkers ( NYSE:SB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The shipping company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 55.01% and a return on equity of 26.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Safe Bulkers, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. Safe Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on SB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Safe Bulkers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Safe Bulkers in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 18, 2022, the company had a fleet of 40 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.4 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,925,500 deadweight tons.

