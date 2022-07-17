Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Increases Stock Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,485 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Exact Sciences by 118.6% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 481 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.85.

Insider Activity at Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Trading Up 1.9 %

In related news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $43,581.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,420,561.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EXAS opened at $46.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.08. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $35.34 and a 1-year high of $119.36.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $486.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.86 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 40.26% and a negative return on equity of 21.82%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Exact Sciences

(Get Rating)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

Recommended Stories

