WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Position Boosted by Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 79.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ledyard National Bank lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 8,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 17.2% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 32,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castellan Group lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Castellan Group now owns 23,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WEC Energy Group news, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 31,480 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $3,280,530.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,062 shares in the company, valued at $1,152,771.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 31,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $3,280,530.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,771.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total transaction of $135,772.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,735.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,821 shares of company stock worth $5,189,283. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

NYSE WEC opened at $100.75 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.84 and a 12 month high of $108.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.06.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.7275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WEC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Mizuho cut their price target on WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.00.

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

