Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Shares Acquired by Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,339 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Blackbaud by 5.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Blackbaud by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 9.3% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 29.4% during the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 273,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,379,000 after purchasing an additional 62,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the first quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackbaud

In other news, Director Andrew M. Leitch sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total value of $314,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,644,486.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kevin W. Mooney sold 3,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $220,610.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,575,505. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew M. Leitch sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total transaction of $314,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,644,486.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,788 shares of company stock worth $1,123,686 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blackbaud Stock Performance

Blackbaud stock opened at $55.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.52 and a 1 year high of $86.96.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 8.94% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $257.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blackbaud in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K-12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

Further Reading

