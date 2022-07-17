Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Decreases Stock Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI cut its position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in APA were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in APA by 312.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of APA by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of APA during the fourth quarter worth $1,016,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APA during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of APA in the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:APA opened at $31.99 on Friday. APA Co. has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $51.95. The firm has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 4.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.77 and its 200-day moving average is $38.15.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. APA had a return on equity of 11,632.79% and a net margin of 30.21%. The company’s revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

In other news, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 86,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $3,579,305.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,427,903.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of APA from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of APA from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of APA from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of APA from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of APA from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.47.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

