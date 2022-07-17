Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:BNOV) Shares Sold by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC lessened its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:BNOV – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,633 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.65% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter worth about $9,260,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 248.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 126,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,171,000 after acquiring an additional 90,276 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 796.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 90,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 80,627 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter worth about $1,983,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 435.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 41,343 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Stock Up 1.1 %

BNOV stock opened at $29.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.75. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November has a fifty-two week low of $27.76 and a fifty-two week high of $33.12.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.