CoreCap Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

CoreCap Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,340 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IYW. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 109,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,623,000 after buying an additional 14,694 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $449,000. Finally, Signify Wealth purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $358,000.

iShares US Technology ETF Stock Performance

IYW stock opened at $82.80 on Friday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $118.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.54.

iShares US Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

