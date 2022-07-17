Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG) Shares Sold by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,366 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC owned about 1.15% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 6,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PAUG opened at $28.93 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August has a twelve month low of $27.85 and a twelve month high of $30.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.39.

