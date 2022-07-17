Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires 583 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in American Water Works during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on AWK. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on American Water Works from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.22.

Insider Transactions at American Water Works

American Water Works Stock Up 1.4 %

In other news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total value of $149,740.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,098.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other American Water Works news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $105,405.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,728,008.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total transaction of $149,740.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,098.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $148.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.45 and a 12-month high of $189.65. The company has a market cap of $27.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.44.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 33.16%. The business had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.95%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

