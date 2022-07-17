Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Lowers Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Trust Services LTA raised its position in AutoZone by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AZO. Raymond James raised their target price on AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus raised AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,210.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,169.41.

AutoZone Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $2,215.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.83. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,503.30 and a 52 week high of $2,267.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,054.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,019.87.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.87 by $3.16. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 92.10% and a net margin of 15.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $26.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 115.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Preston Frazer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,220.00, for a total transaction of $3,330,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Preston Frazer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,220.00, for a total transaction of $3,330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 783 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Hannasch acquired 133 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,901.95 per share, with a total value of $252,959.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,798.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

