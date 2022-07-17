1,082 Shares in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Bought by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $1,527,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $181.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.64.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.1 %

PG stock opened at $145.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $129.50 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.83.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.913 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,770.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $54,251.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,014 shares of company stock worth $18,009,102 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.