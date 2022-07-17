Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,261,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,399,853,000 after acquiring an additional 21,265 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,603,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $889,993,000 after acquiring an additional 33,608 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Chubb by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,072,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,931,000 after acquiring an additional 389,990 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $581,220,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Chubb by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,061,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,528,000 after acquiring an additional 26,102 shares during the period. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.49, for a total value of $101,745.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,801,806.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total transaction of $3,375,087.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,910,240.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.49, for a total transaction of $101,745.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,340 shares in the company, valued at $7,801,806.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 141,824 shares of company stock valued at $29,574,333. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.08.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $184.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $78.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.74. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $159.47 and a 52 week high of $218.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $200.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $9.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 14.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.68%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

