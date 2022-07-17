13,430 Shares in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Purchased by Avitas Wealth Management LLC

Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,052,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $1,527,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at $580,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,770.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total transaction of $9,871,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at $41,777,057.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,014 shares of company stock worth $18,009,102. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $145.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $348.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.83. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $129.50 and a 52 week high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.913 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on PG. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.64.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Recommended Stories

