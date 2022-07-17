CoreCap Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (NYSEARCA:PJUL)

CoreCap Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (NYSEARCA:PJUL – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,348 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC owned 1.67% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July worth $2,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PJUL. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 223,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,900,000 after purchasing an additional 44,077 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,189,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July by 253.3% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 117,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 84,307 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,899,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,983,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PJUL opened at $29.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.95. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July has a 12 month low of $28.72 and a 12 month high of $30.95.

