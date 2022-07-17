Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,004 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 192.2% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,382 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,242 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 723 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total value of $87,556.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,991,596. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.16, for a total value of $322,129.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,232,821.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total value of $87,556.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,991,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,443 shares of company stock valued at $15,321,434 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Salesforce Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital upgraded Salesforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. OTR Global downgraded Salesforce to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Salesforce in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.28.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $167.38 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.55 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $169.14 and its 200 day moving average is $194.67. The company has a market cap of $166.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.51, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.