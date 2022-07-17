Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $223,000 Investment in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VCEB)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VCEB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Round Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 40.4% during the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 57,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,927,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $75,000.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VCEB opened at $63.72 on Friday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $61.47 and a 12-month high of $75.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.79.

