Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Sells 260 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,652 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 475.4% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 397 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 478 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $65.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $63.26 and a 1 year high of $93.47. The company has a market capitalization of $34.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 25.90%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $453,167.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,553.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $453,167.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,553.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $423,112.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,280,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CTSH. Citigroup lowered their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen reduced their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Cowen reduced their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.14.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

