iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Bought by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $54,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJJ stock opened at $95.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.35. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.89 and a fifty-two week high of $114.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

