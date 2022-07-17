CoreCap Advisors LLC Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 111.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,195 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 197.9% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth $1,349,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 200,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,310,000 after purchasing an additional 12,802 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 115.2% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 56.7% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on MDLZ. Barclays decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group began coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.55.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $60.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $84.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.29 and its 200-day moving average is $63.99. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $57.63 and a one year high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.10. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 47.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $2,008,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,024 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,100.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

