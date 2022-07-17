CoreCap Advisors LLC Buys 14,451 Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP)

CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,451 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Indie Asset Partners LLC increased its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 9,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund stock opened at $21.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.07 and a 200 day moving average of $24.47. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.51 and a 12-month high of $30.20.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.1505 dividend. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

