CoreCap Advisors LLC Purchases 6,731 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 48,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,731 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,990,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238,755 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,292,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,525 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,942,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,545 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $358,873,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,200,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,158,000 after purchasing an additional 279,303 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of BATS:EFV opened at $41.86 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

