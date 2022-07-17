CoreCap Advisors LLC Has $1.68 Million Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 184.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,801 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 26.5% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 17.0% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth $270,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at $1,756,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 1,682.5% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 164,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,076,000 after buying an additional 155,009 shares during the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DLTR shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $162.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Dollar Tree to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.82.

Dollar Tree Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $167.96 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.26 and a 12-month high of $177.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $156.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $37.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.68.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.37. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

