Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stake Cut by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,245 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Stryker by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,911,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,729,638,000 after purchasing an additional 402,204 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Stryker by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,900,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,647,673,000 after purchasing an additional 140,504 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP increased its position in Stryker by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 7,252,688 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,939,514,000 after purchasing an additional 237,196 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Stryker by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,227,951 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,393,901,000 after purchasing an additional 107,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Stryker by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,138,748 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $839,364,000 after purchasing an additional 162,897 shares during the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYK opened at $194.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $214.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $190.54 and a 12-month high of $281.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.04.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.85%.

SYK has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Stryker from $315.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Stryker from $273.00 to $278.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Stryker from $296.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.44.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

