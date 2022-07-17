CoreCap Advisors LLC Acquires 31,071 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 124.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 56,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 31,071 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of CSX by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 184,488,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,936,719,000 after acquiring an additional 7,841,524 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CSX by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,615,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,700,758,000 after acquiring an additional 5,149,812 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of CSX by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,594,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,556,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,588 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,512,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,407,138,000 after acquiring an additional 692,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth about $732,770,000. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSX Stock Performance

CSX opened at $28.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $62.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.55 and its 200 day moving average is $33.63. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $27.59 and a 12-month high of $38.63.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at $10,344,606.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.90.

About CSX

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

See Also

