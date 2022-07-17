CoreCap Advisors LLC Purchases 21,908 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 107.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,908 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Fastenal by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Fastenal by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 38,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Fastenal by 180.4% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 15,991 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Fastenal by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Fastenal by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 18,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP James C. Jansen acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.92 per share, for a total transaction of $48,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 26,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,529.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.18 per share, for a total transaction of $33,344.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,072.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James C. Jansen acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.92 per share, for a total transaction of $48,920.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,529.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,913 shares of company stock worth $146,107. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $48.04 on Friday. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $45.68 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.59. The company has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 69.27%.

FAST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Argus decreased their price objective on Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.86.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

