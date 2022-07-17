CoreCap Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

CoreCap Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,989 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,697,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,551,000 after buying an additional 1,992,227 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,449,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,004,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,537,000 after buying an additional 839,170 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,958,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,847,000 after buying an additional 490,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 313.5% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 449,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,585,000 after buying an additional 340,868 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFG stock opened at $80.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.78 and its 200 day moving average is $92.36. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

