Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Shares Acquired by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) by 149.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 97,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,647 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $2,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 15,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 66,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Price Performance

NASDAQ:HOMB opened at $21.28 on Friday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.83 and a 12 month high of $26.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.22.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Dividend Announcement

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) ( NASDAQ:HOMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 40.02%. The firm had revenue of $161.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HOMB. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jack Engelkes purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.58 per share, for a total transaction of $514,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 178,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,676,287.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Profile

(Get Rating)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.