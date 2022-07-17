CoreCap Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,288 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $3,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altman Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 15,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 50,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 129,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,907,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXD opened at $46.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.12. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $45.21 and a one year high of $54.42.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

