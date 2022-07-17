CoreCap Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP)

CoreCap Advisors LLC decreased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,406 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September were worth $2,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSEP. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 6,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 78,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 82,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the period.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - September alerts:

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BSEP opened at $29.86 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $33.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.26.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.