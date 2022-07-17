Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,513 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Cowen cut their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price target on Alphabet from $181.50 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $164.50 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Thirty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.37.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,255.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,044.16 and a 52-week high of $3,042.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.05). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The company had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 109.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total transaction of $257,416.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,527,502 shares in the company, valued at $50,266,914,548.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total transaction of $257,416.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,527,502 shares in the company, valued at $50,266,914,548.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $98,082.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,732,301. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,839 shares of company stock worth $12,873,739. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.