Intermede Investment Partners Ltd Boosts Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,597 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,701 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 7.2% of Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $306,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Schubert & Co purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.2 %

Alphabet stock opened at $2,255.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $2,044.16 and a one year high of $3,042.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.62 and a 200 day moving average of $141.24.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 109.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 255,647 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,621,431.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 255,647 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,621,431.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total value of $257,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,527,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,266,914,548.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,839 shares of company stock worth $12,873,739 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOOG. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $164.50 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen dropped their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Alphabet from $181.50 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Thirty-two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.37.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

