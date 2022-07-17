Merriman Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,829 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,987 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Ares Capital by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,822,282 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $102,184,000 after acquiring an additional 496,543 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,344,333 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $91,013,000 after purchasing an additional 30,284 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,142,677 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $66,578,000 after purchasing an additional 94,700 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,723,318 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $57,706,000 after purchasing an additional 50,984 shares during the period. Finally, Ares Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,739,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,865,000 after purchasing an additional 212,492 shares during the period. 29.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on ARCC shares. Hovde Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Insider Activity

Ares Capital Stock Performance

In other Ares Capital news, Director Steven B. Mckeever purchased 2,775 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $49,811.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 44,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $806,744.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Lewis Smith acquired 54,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.64 per share, with a total value of $1,006,560.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 89,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,960. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 356,775 shares of company stock worth $6,381,371. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $18.96 on Friday. Ares Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $17.03 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The investment management company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.12 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 75.13%. Ares Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

See Also

