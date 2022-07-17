Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A cut its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Santori & Peters Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.0% in the first quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 31,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.2% during the first quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 163,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,439,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. M. Kraus & Co lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.3% during the first quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 21,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.0% during the first quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 55,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays set a $52.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Pfizer Stock Performance

In other Pfizer news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Pfizer news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,250.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $51.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.61. The company has a market cap of $290.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.73. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.68 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

