Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Has $3.99 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,427 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Schubert & Co purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,644.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total transaction of $257,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,527,502 shares in the company, valued at $50,266,914,548.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,839 shares of company stock worth $12,873,739 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $164.50 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Thirty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,255.34 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,044.16 and a 52-week high of $3,042.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $155.62 and a 200 day moving average of $141.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Alphabet shares are set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.05). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The business had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 109.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

