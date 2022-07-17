Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Santori & Peters Inc.

Santori & Peters Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for about 0.9% of Santori & Peters Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Santori & Peters Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

Pfizer Price Performance

In related news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,732. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $51.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.73. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $39.68 and a one year high of $61.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

