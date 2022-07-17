Merriman Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,920 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 38,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 5.4% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 6,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 21.5% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadinha & Co. LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 61,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of IAU opened at $32.40 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $32.24 and a twelve month high of $39.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.45.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

