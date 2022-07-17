TownSquare Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,603 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,558 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $23,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524 over the last 90 days. 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $157.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.70. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $140.55 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The stock has a market cap of $394.05 billion, a PE ratio of 42.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $255.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.82.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

