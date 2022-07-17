Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.33 Per Share

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 19th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. This is a positive change from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Unum Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Unum Group has a payout ratio of 20.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Unum Group to earn $5.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.7%.

UNM stock opened at $32.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $37.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.38.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.55. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Unum Group will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UNM. StockNews.com upgraded Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on Unum Group from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Unum Group from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Unum Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.22.

In related news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,500,295.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Unum Group news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,295.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 7,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $250,937.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,975.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,453 shares of company stock worth $2,765,621 in the last 90 days. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,681,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,204,000 after buying an additional 836,407 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Unum Group by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,940,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,681,000 after acquiring an additional 557,474 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Unum Group by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,293,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,279,000 after acquiring an additional 288,209 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Unum Group by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,667,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,535,000 after acquiring an additional 415,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Unum Group by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 793,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000,000 after acquiring an additional 93,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

