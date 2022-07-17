TownSquare Capital LLC Purchases 1,028 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,841 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in General Electric by 325.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of General Electric from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.57.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $62.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.07 and a 200 day moving average of $85.06. General Electric has a 12 month low of $59.93 and a 12 month high of $116.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.41%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently -6.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

In related news, CEO H Lawrence Culp, Jr. bought 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.53 per share, for a total transaction of $4,844,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,741,481.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other General Electric news, SVP John S. Slattery acquired 3,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $270,075.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 3,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,075. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lawrence Culp, Jr. acquired 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.53 per share, with a total value of $4,844,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 211,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,741,481.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 69,801 shares of company stock worth $5,207,705 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Articles

