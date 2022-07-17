Keeler Thomas Management LLC Increases Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,551 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,206 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,797,000 after purchasing an additional 11,699 shares during the period. SCHRODERS IS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $959,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 60,867 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $16,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,305,370 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $639,464,000 after acquiring an additional 311,667 shares during the period. Finally, Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. 55.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVIDIA Stock Up 2.5 %

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $255.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price target (down previously from $365.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.82.

NVDA stock opened at $157.62 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $140.55 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 4.29%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

