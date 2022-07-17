Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $9.61 Million Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $9,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 32.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 2,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:HASI opened at $31.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 18.00, a quick ratio of 18.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.73. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.68 and a 12 month high of $65.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.86.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Announces Dividend

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital ( NYSE:HASI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 54.97% and a return on equity of 10.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 108.70%.

Insider Activity at Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel acquired 2,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.41 per share, for a total transaction of $99,809.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 535,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,033,316.87. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Jeffrey Lipson acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.18 per share, for a total transaction of $111,540.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 30,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,801.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel acquired 2,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.41 per share, for a total transaction of $99,809.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 535,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,033,316.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on HASI. B. Riley raised their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet cut Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.50.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Featured Stories

