Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,532 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,419 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $10,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 144.9% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on MU shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $165.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.42.

NASDAQ MU opened at $61.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.40 and a 52 week high of $98.45. The firm has a market cap of $67.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.43.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The business had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This is an increase from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 5.25%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

