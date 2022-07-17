Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 4,916 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,314 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 4,916 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $13,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the first quarter worth about $25,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in 3M by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

3M Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $130.13 on Friday. 3M has a 52 week low of $125.60 and a 52 week high of $203.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $74.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.35.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.32. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 62.02%.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In other news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,380.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,380.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $164.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.23.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

