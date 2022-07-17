Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $14.12 Million Stock Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 73.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 667,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 282,938 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $14,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1,635.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 542.6% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $15.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.72. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.10 and a 12 month high of $24.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.50.

Medical Properties Trust ( NYSE:MPW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $409.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.31 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 70.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.36%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.03%.

MPW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.90.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

