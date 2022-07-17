Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $14.75 Million Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,429 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,740 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $14,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Gries Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 15,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 4,392 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 38,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,006,000 after acquiring an additional 8,721 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 4,973 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 4,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

IBM stock opened at $139.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.18. The company has a market capitalization of $125.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 42.14%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.20%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.25.

In related news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

