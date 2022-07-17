Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 77,697 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 300,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,697 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $15,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MO. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 170,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,065,000 after acquiring an additional 49,339 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Altria Group by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,010,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,770,000 after buying an additional 98,805 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Altria Group by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 110.8% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 13,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 7,006 shares during the period. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. purchased a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 59.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE MO opened at $41.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.58. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.00 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.61.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.57%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 219.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MO has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

