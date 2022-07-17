Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,405 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $16,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $209.13 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $195.68 and a twelve month high of $278.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $216.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.82.
Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.43%.
Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.
