Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 114,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $10,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ED. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,413,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,874,649,000 after acquiring an additional 7,590,978 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,364,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,334,749,000 after acquiring an additional 505,539 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,642,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $737,378,000 after acquiring an additional 479,210 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,872,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $585,421,000 after acquiring an additional 204,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,351,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $541,869,000 after acquiring an additional 168,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of ED stock opened at $93.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.24. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.52 and a 52-week high of $101.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 72.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ED has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Guggenheim upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.55.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Articles

