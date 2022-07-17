Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 5,740 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 270,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,740 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $11,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OGE. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 35.2% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 31,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

OGE Energy Price Performance

NYSE:OGE opened at $39.25 on Friday. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $32.49 and a 52 week high of $42.74. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.49.

OGE Energy Dividend Announcement

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter. OGE Energy had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The business had revenue of $589.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. OGE Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OGE shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

OGE Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.